Oyetola sworn in as Osun governor

Adegboyega Oyetola has been sworn in as the governor of Osun State.

Mr Oyetola, who won the September 22 governorship election on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) took the oath of office at the Osogbo City Stadium, on Tuesday in the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he arrived at the venue of the event with his wife, Kafayat, and children at 11:40 am.

The Chief Judge of the State, Oyobola Adepele-Ojo, administered the oath of office on Mr Oyetola at 1:02 pm.

His deputy, Benedict Alabi, took the oath of office at 12:55 pm.

Mr Oyetola took over from Rauf Aregbesola, who came into power on November 27, 2010.

Mr Aregbesola came to power after the Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan sacked his predecessor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who had spent three and a half years of his second term in office.

In his goodwill message, President Muhammadu Buhari urged Mr Oyetola to rule with a human face and with the fear of God.

The president, who was represented by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, also urged him to be a governor for all.

Mr Buhari said the peaceful transition from one government to another was a demonstration that Nigeria democracy had matured.

The president commended the people of the state for conducting themselves peacefully during the governorship election in spite of the hitches, adding that the victory was for the people.

Mr Buhari also commended Mr Aregbesola for steering the ship of the state in the right direction in the last eight years and for handing over power to another APC governor.

The president, however, said the Federal Government was committed to the completion of various infrastructure projects in the state.

He said the FG had supported the state in the area of health, housing, water, economy and education.

Also speaking, Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the ruling APC commended Mr Aregbesola for his achievements while in office.

He said “Aregbesola earned a progressive mandate for eight years, developed progressive programmes and handed over to another progressive governor.

“This is not a mere achievement, and we pledge our total support, both of us in office or out of office for the continuity of the progressive government established by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“And we are not going back to greed, selfishness, and corruption that held back our progress.”

Mr Tinubu, however, urged Mr Oyetola to embark on the same path that gave him the honour to become the governor, adding that the party was solidly behind him.

In his speech, the governor said his administration marked a new beginning in the state.

He said he would ensure that the people of the state felt positive effects of the progressive government in the state.

He also said that his administration would ensure prompt payment of workers’ salaries.

Mr Oyetola also said he would increase the revenue base, job creation, boost agriculture and food security as well as accessible education and health.

While thanking President Buhari for his support for the state and the party, Mr Oyetola said Osun was ready for the “next level”.

He promised to deliver Osun for the president in 2019.

“My administration will promote growth, job creation, social protection and upgrade the standard of living of the people,’’ Oyetola said.

Mr Oyetola, a former Chief of Staff to Mr Aregbesola for eight years, is a native of Iragbiji in Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

Born on September 29, 1954, Mr Oyetola bagged Bachelor of Science degree in Insurance in 1978 from the University of Lagos, and a Master of Business Administration in 1999 at the same University.

NAN reports that Mr Oyetola, a native of Iragbiji, defeated the candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke during the governorship election.

NAN further reports that Mr Oyetola scored 255,505 votes to defeat Mr Adeleke, who polled 255, 023 votes. Mr Adeleke is currently in court to challenge the polls which were marred by widespread irregularities.

The journey of Mr Oyetola to the governorship seat started on July 20, when he won the party’s governorship ticket.

He scored 127,017 votes to defeat other 16 aspirants who participated in the direct primary held in Osogbo.

NAN reports that APC governors at the event were Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos, Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, and Yayaha Bello of Kogi.

Also present were Adams Oshiomole, the APC National Chairman; Bola Tinubu, the APC National Leader, and his wife, Oluremi; Olusegun Osoba, a former Ogun governor; Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Alafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi; among others. (NAN)