Sex-for-marks: Court denies ex-OAU professor bail

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)
A Federal High Court in Osogbo on Tuesday refused to grant bail to a former Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) lecturer, Richard Akindele charged with demanding sex to pass a student, Monica Osagie.

The judge, Maureen Onyetenu, in her ruling ordered Mr Akindele to be remanded in Ilesa prison custody until December 17.

Mrs Onyetenu ordered the prosecution counsel from the ICPC to produce video evidence of the lecturer and his student ”having fun”.

Earlier, ICPC Senior Legal Officer, Kehinde Adetoye had prayed the court to deny the defendant bail on grounds that he will not appear for his trial when released.

Mr Adetoye argued that the defendant had refused to appear in their office in Abuja after a written agreement to honour any invitation extended to him particularly since his return from abroad after a medical trip.

Defence counsel, Francis Omotosho, prayed the court to grant his client bail pending the final determination of the case.

The lecturer was first arraigned on November 19 by the ICPC on four counts of alteration of age and demanding sex to pass his student. (NAN)

