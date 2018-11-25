Hijab Controversy: UI International school to resume Monday

Related News

After a week of closure due to the hijab controversy, the International School, Ibadan will resume academic activities on Monday.

The chairman of the school’s board and deputy vice-chancellor of the parent University of Ibadan, Abideen Aderinto, made the disclosure to our correspondent by phone on Sunday.

Mr Aderinto said the status quo regarding dress code for the pupils would be maintained, despite the agitation from Muslim parents who want their kids to wear hijab to school.

“Those seeking the change in the dress code of the school or any other school rule must go through due process,” Mr Aderinto said.

“And even at that,” he added, “the ultimate decision still lies with the Board of Governors of the school.”

Asked if students wearing their hijab would be allowed in on Monday, the don simply said: “All I can say is: [the school’s] dress code would be maintained.”

Similarly, earlier today, parents had received a text message from the school management informing them of the reopening of the school on Monday.

“This is to inform all students, staff and parents that ISI, UI will reopen on Monday, 26/11/2018 to continue the first term (2018/2019) session,” reads the message.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the closure of the school last Monday following the demonstrations by some parents calling for the institutionalization of hijab in the school.

The continuous barring of the hijab-wearing students into the school had sparked the ire of their parents, thereby leading to the demonstration. Though, the school insists on maintaining its dress code.

The demonstrators, led by Ismail Busari, had said the demonstration was to forestall the tests that were slated for last Monday wherein their hijab wearing children wouldn’t be allowed to partake in.

Before now, however, series of meetings had been convened among the Muslim Parents Forum (the Forum that kick-started the demand for wearing of hijab), the university’s Muslim community, representatives of the Board of Governors and the university management.

On Friday, the Chief Imam of the university, Abdurrahman Oloyede, during his Friday sermon, advised parents to keep peace in the school “now that we have met the vice chancellor and he promised to get back to us.”

The opposition of the school management to allow female students wear hijab has been condemned by major Islamic groups in Nigeria including the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.