Warring Ondo lawmakers refuse to end battle

The crisis rocking the Ondo State House of Assembly may have worsened as the two factions have refused to embrace any terms of peace despite the interventions of the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, and the governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi.

Mr Fayemi reportedly had a peace meeting with the warring factions on Wednesday in Akure with a view to restoring normalcy to the state legislature, but the conflict has not abated.

It was gathered that the vice president had also shown interest in the matter and had counselled the parties to embrace peace.

The impeachment of Bamidele Oleyelogun as speaker and his deputy, Iroju Ogundeji on Friday, November 9, sparked a crisis that is threatening not only the assembly, but also the fragile peace within the All Progressives Congress (APC) with the elections few months away.

A group of 18 lawmakers had signed a notice of impeachment against Mr Oleyelogun and consequently announced his removal, but the action attracted the consequence of an attack by political thugs loyal to the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Before the attack, they had elected Olamide George and Abimbola Fajolu as speaker and deputy respectively.

The lawmakers who carried out the impeachment were attacked and fled the state for fear of further attempt on their lives.

Their absence paved the way for the Mr Oleyelogun and eight other members to assume the reigns of authority at the house and consequently suspended other members involved in the impeachment.

Nine of the 26 member house then passed a revised 2018 appropriation law, the action which had been criticised by the majority faction, declaring it as an illegality.

However, with the intervention of the APC party leaders, the nine members, led by Mr Oleyegun on Thursday passed a resolution, lifting the suspension on Mr George and his 16-member faction.

Presiding over plenary, Mr Oleyelogun said the “suspension” was lifted as a result of the intervention of the stakeholders and notable leaders within and outside the state.

Mr Oleyelogun noted that the decision was reached at the parliamentary session held by members before the plenary sitting.

He also directed the Clerk of the House to immediately process all the entitlements of the affected lawmakers.

But the other faction has rejected the lifting of the suspension, saying that Mr Oleyelogun and his colleagues lacked the authority to issue a suspension in the first place, let along lifting it.

They also held that their impeachment of Friday, the 9th of November, stands, having lost the confidence of majority of the members of the house.

A statement on Thursday by the majority leader, Araoyinbo Olugbenga, who speaks for the Olamide George’s faction, said at no time was there any agreement that Messrs Oleyelogun and Ogundeji would continue to preside as speaker and deputy of the house during the interventions.

He said they had agreed to return to the house following the intervention of the vice president and Mr Fayemi, but not under the leadership of the removed speaker and his deputy.

Mr Olugbenga also stated that the lawmakers who earlier claimed that their signatures were forged, had admitted that the signatures on the Impeachment Notice were theirs, saying that they would approach a court of law for appropriate redress for defamation of their character.

“At the meeting with Governor Fayemi yesterday, we canvassed many positions, all of which seemed abhorrent to our Governor Akeredolu,” he said.

“We suggested that being clear that the erstwhile speaker and deputy speaker had lost the confidence of the majority of members, it is morally indefensible for them to remain in office and we therefore suggested that they be given a chance to resign honourably in the interest of the state.



“Again, and contrary to all democratic ethos, ethics and practice, we suggested that the governor should nominate from amongst us a new leadership with whom he can be comfortable as most of us had expressed our unwillingness to be led by the duo. Yet again, he refused.

“We suggested that the entire House be dissolved and we be given a chance to vote in our new leaders since only 13 members had sat to elect the duo ab initio. This was also rejected by the governor.

“The governor, however, did say that every action taken by the impeached leadership since the beginning of this impasse must of necessity be deemed null and void. He opined that there was no clime where the minority would be competent or empowered to ‘discipline’ the majority. And of course, all Bills passed into law as well as all their resolutions will ipso dixit suffer the same fate.

“We further reminded Mr Governor that as per procedure and conventions of the House from which the embattled duo had benefited and which he had ratified in the past, the duo had been properly impeached and the onus lies on them to go and prove the contrary in a court of law.

“However, as earlier mentioned, we agreed to return to Parliament to seek ways in which we can have a final resolution in a Parliamentary meeting to be headed by the Majority Leader, Hon Araoyinbo Olugbenga Joseph.

“The governor did agree that we could ensure and compel their resignation. He gave assurance that Idajo and his thugs will be withdrawn from the House and the security of all members will be guaranteed, although he was silent on the criminal nature of the first invasion of the State Assembly by Idajo and his ‘army’.

“It is with a rude shock that we heard of the hard line stance maintained by the Oleyelogun-led faction at their illegal sitting of today, the 22nd November, 2018 and their reiteration of their claim to have suspended some of us earlier on. This, to us, further underlines our conviction that they are not men of honour and integrity and are therefore not capable of leading the House.

“We wish to state that we are committed to the ideals of democracy and are committed to ensuring that the great people of Ondo State are not short-changed in their just desire and expectation for the good things of life.

“We however maintain that the impeachment of Friday 9th November, 2018 was duly and properly carried out as even their criers of forgery have been caught in their lies. The onus lies on those who maintain to the contrary to approach the courts of law. We respectfully stand upon this conviction.”