Fayose accuses EFCC of sealing off innocent people’s houses in Ekiti

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of sealing off houses belonging to innocent people in the state under the guise that they are linked to him.

In a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES and signed by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, Mr Fayose said he was informing the public “ahead of the EFCC’s usual blackmail and media trial.”

According to Mr Fayose, “Just been informed that operatives of the EFCC in collaboration with the APC government in Ekiti are going about sealing houses of innocent people in the state, under the guise that the houses are linked to me.

“This is another wild goose chase and the usual media campaign against my person.

“It is only in our country that an anti-corruption agency will first go about sealing houses before determining the ownership, which can be done so easily by visiting relevant agencies. “I am therefore informing the public ahead of their usual blackmail and media trial.

“None of the properties in question is owned by me and the records are there for anyone that is interested to see.

“The EFCC is advised to stop going about looking for ways to malign my person just because of their hatred as a result of my uncompromising stands on national issues.

“Even if the commission is being pressured from ‘above’ to persecute Fayose at all cost, it should at least, do its job diligently to save itself from persistent embarrassment.”

The EFCC refused to react to Mr Fayose’s accusation, saying the matter is already in court.

“The case is already in court, so we can not join issues with anybody. I don’t know why anybody would want to cry more than the bereaved,” EFCC spokesperson, Tony Orilade, stated in a text message after PREMIUM TIMES reached out for the agency’s reaction.

“Let anybody who feels his fundamental human rights of owning a property in any part of Nigeria has been encroached send us presentation and we would listen.”

Mr Fayose and his company, Spotless Limited, are facing an 11-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of ₦2.2 billion.

According to the EFCC, Mr Fayose received ₦1.2 billion to fund his 2014 gubernatorial campaign in 2014, a sum the agency said he ought to have known formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act.