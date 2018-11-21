Accord Party presidential candidate unfolds plans for Nigerians

Related News

The presidential candidate of Accord Party, Isaac Ositelu, has said he would rebuild Nigeria’s broken infrastructure and unite the country regardless of tongue and creed if he emerges winner of the 2019 presidential elections.

The Accord Party flag bearer, whose presidential campaign is yet to start, however, promised the campaign would kick off this week.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, Mr Ositelu while addressing journalists in Lagos promised to restore Nigeria’s lost glory back to its path of economic prosperity, security stability, and social order.

He said food security, potable water, affordable healthcare delivery, and power to all nooks and crannies of Nigeria are his mandatory deliverables to all Nigerians.

”The party would stand on its honour to provide at least two square meal to every citizen on a daily basis, access to potable water, uninterrupted power supply, and technology-enabled healthcare for all both in the rural and urban centres.”

He also said he would provide electricity which would, in turn, motivate the youth in Nigeria to be more productive, adding that once the power crisis is resolved, it would entice many renowned brands to return to Nigeria, with a greater boost to the nation’s GDP.

“We all appreciate the importance of power and how its availability can radically change our economy and life generally. But it is very unfortunate that this problem has refused to go, despite all the interventions, both by the previous governments and even the current one,” Mr Ositelu said.

“Outside power, we all know that other national infrastructures are in dire straits and nobody is doing anything to reverse this ugly situation that has remained for so long,” he added.

The presidential candidate said any government that focuses on solving the country’s energy crisis would have significantly addressed one of the major challenges facing Nigeria.

“However, we all know that at the centre of this failure is leadership and capacity. Let me state once again that we are in this race to rebuild Nigeria and return her to the path of growth and development.

“We have what it takes to bring back those good old years of competence, excellence, development, respect for human life and dignity and hope.”

Mr Ositelu noted that if he emerges the winner, he would immediately commence reconstruction of projects abandoned by previous governments.

“On our honour, we promise to immediately commence this reconstruction of our great country from many years of brokenness that has left our people confused, skeptical and alienated.

“In the days ahead, we will unveil our blueprint. We are also going to be discussing our strategies with our teeming supporters who are already upbeat and expectant about a great future that we have promised.

“We are confident of victory because the masses are with us. So, we are driving our campaign in agreement with long-suffering Nigerian citizens who are tired of promises that lead to nowhere.

”This is our chance and I know the people of Nigeria will cease this moment by coming out and voting massively for Accord Party, for that future that we all desperately want.”