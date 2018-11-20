Fayemi reinstates five permanent secretaries sacked by Fayose

Related News

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has ordered the reinstatement of all the five Permanent Secretaries that were retired in 2014 by the immediate past administration of Ayodele Fayose.

Their reinstatement was made known in a statement issued on Tuesday night in Ado-Ekiti by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olayinka Oyebode.

Those reinstated are Emmanuel Oso, Alfred Ologuntoye, Ayodeji Ajayi, Funke Falodun, Ayoola Owolabi and Babatunde Alokan.

The statement said their reinstatement followed the successful hearing of their petitions by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) which declared that they were unfairly treated.

“The NHRC also agreed with the petitioners and the state government for their reinstatement and settlement of all their outstanding salaries and allowances for the period of their illegal termination of appointment

“Consequently, Governor Kayode Fayemi directed that the five be reinstated accordingly,’’ the statement said.

The letters communicating their reinstatement were signed by the Head of Service, Olugbenga Faseluka.

According to the letter, the reinstatement takes effect from Monday.

(NAN)