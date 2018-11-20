Ekiti bank robbery: Police speak on efforts to track down bandits

Related News

The police in Ekiti State say efforts have been intensified to track down armed robbers who broke into a bank at Ijero Ekiti on Monday and killed three officers and two others.

The robbers were said to have arrived the bank premises in an ambulance with a casket loaded with guns and ammunition.

They attacked a nearby police station before making their way to the bank at about 6p.m when the bank had closed to customers.

Three policemen, a security guard at the bank and a civilian reportedly lost their lives during the operation.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Caleb Ikechukwu, while briefing journalists in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, said police were closing in on the perpetrators and would soon get a breakthrough on the matter.

He said a vehicle stolen by the bandits during the operation was found abandoned along Aromoko-Ijero road.

Mr Ikechukwu said the families of the deceased would be contacted before publicly revealing their identities.

He expressed concern over the reoccurrence of bank robberies in recent times, urging the public to always provide the police with information that could help to prevent attacks on people and institutions in the state.

“We are contacting the families of the deceased to express our grief over the death,” he said.

“The police will not be deterred or shy away from the responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the people, no matter what happens.

“Our men are really working. We are stepping up our intelligence gathering mechanism with the public and other sister agencies to ensure that Ekiti is safe.

“We have even recovered the Toyota car that was stolen by the bandits during the robbery . The bandits had abandoned the vehicle along Aramoko-Ijero road and fled into the bush upon realizing that the police were closing in on them.

“We are not stopping at that, our men from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) and Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) are combing the push we suspected they ran into. We are chasing them and the long arm of the law shall catch up with them.

“We are particularly pleased because the members of the pubic are cooperating. They are giving us useful information that will automatically help us in tracking down the robbers.”