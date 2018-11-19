Police foil bank robbery in Osun

Related News

The police on Monday afternoon prevented a robbery attack on a bank at the Lagere area of Ile-Ife, Osun State.

According to an eyewitness, the robbers who arrived around noon shot in the air before the security operatives resisted their operations at the Ile-Ife branch of Diamond Bank.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that no casualty was recorded after the incident and the gang escaped leaving behind a Toyota Sienna van, which was later impounded by the police.

Speaking with our correspondent, a resident of the area, Olayemi Sikiru, said he ran for his life when he heard gunshots.

Another passer-by, Timfiok Udoh, a student of Obafemi Awolowo University, told our correspondent that he was on a commercial motorcycle before he fell off when gunshots filled the air.

However, the Ife Police Area Commander, Funsho Adegboye, in a telephone interview, stated that the robbery was unsuccessful due to the proactive approach of the security operatives.

“There was an attempted robbery and based on the information that the public gave the police, we gave a hot chase,” the police officer said.

“We alerted all our policemen and we were able to pursue them. The quick intervention of the police and the reinforcement of the commissioner of police in Osogbo prevented what would have been a robbery attack.”

Narrating their ordeal, he said; “The robbers escaped. As I said, one of them escaped with a bullet wound. The vehicle they used, they abandoned it when the police power was too much for them to bear.

“We have been looking for that particular Toyota Sienna. They were trailing a particular vehicle from Obafemi Awolowo University and wanted to rob the man. This was the information that we got,” Mr. Adegboye added.

The officer then promised that the police will do everything in their capacity to nab the bandits and pleaded with the federal government to fund the police force adequately for them to carry out their duties effectively.

Meanwhile, in a visit to the affected area, our correspondent reported that business and social activities had returned to the normal state.