Lagos govt assures on worthy successor to LASU VC

The Lagos State Government has assured of a worthy candidate to succeed Olanrewaju Fagbohun as Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU) whose tenure expires in 2020.

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Idiat Adebule, gave the assurance at a dinner organised by the LASU Alumni Association in honour Mr Fagbohun on his conferment as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

Mr Adebule, also an alumnus of the university, said selecting a capable successor to the current vice-chancellor was key to sustaining the current peace and progress experienced in the university in the past three years.

“About the fear of who will take the mantle from Prof. Fagbohun and build on the good work he started, I admonish that you fear not, for God is always there.

“At the appointed time, God will choose who will fit into the position, but as a government, we are not unmindful to the fact that, it is our pride to pick the best person.

“As God assisted us to pick Fagbohun, He will also guide us to pick a suitable successor and no evil person will scale through the selection process,” she said.

Mrs Adebule urged Mr Fagbohun not to relent in praying for a perfect successor, while appealing to stakeholders of the institution to think of how to positively impact and support the LASU project.

She lauded the vice-chancellor’s relentless effort that culminated in rising to the peak of his career.

“God has done it for you. I am proud of you as our VC and appreciate you for not being distracted in your set goals.

“Thank you for keeping faith and keeping the LASU flag flying. God will protect you.

“Mrs Yeside Fagbohun, all the accolades of today are for you; for being a friend and supportive wife to the VC, ” she said.

In his speech, Cecil Esakhaigbe, President, LASU Alumni Association, lauded the deputy governor for honouring the vice-chancellor.

Mr Esakhaigbe said the alumni association was a platform to give back to the university.

He congratulated the VC on his conferment as a SAN and for being a visionary leader and turning LASU around positively.

“This is the beginning of great things to come your way our VC. So, do not be distracted, as there are bound to be challenges, but you will triumph.

“LASU used to be synonymous with crisis, but things have changed in the last three years and the university now features positively in the news.

“For those who are against peace in LASU, you will fail because there must be peace in LASU and that is not negotiable,” he said.

Mr Esakhaibe, however, promised an unflinching support of the Alumni association to the VC and the new LASU project, toward making the institution greater.

In his response, Mr Fagbohun thanked the deputy governor and the lumni association for their gesture in celebrating his achievements and progress of the institution.

“The passion of the deputy governor for LASU is something else, as you have always been at the forefront when it comes to anything pertaining the institution.

“It is not easy for you to close the gap between us, but you have consciously determined to remain close to us, ” he said.

The vice-chancellor, however, charged the alumni association to wake up to its responsibilities and be proactive in complementing the new LASU project and protecting the university from going back to the dark years.

NAN reports that the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee on July 12 ratified the conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria on 31 lawyers, including Mr Fagbohun.

(NAN)