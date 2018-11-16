Ogun 2019: Abiodun urges Amosun to support his governorship ambition

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday urged Governor Ibikunle Amosun to support his ambition.

Mr Abiodun, who described Amosun as his “friend,’’ made the plea in Abeokuta, the state capital after the party’s stakeholders meeting.

“I want to appreciate the incumbent governor who is a friend of mine. We may have differences but that does not remove the fact that we are both members of one party and that is APC.

“He (Amosun) is a very good governor by far, he has done very well in the state,’’ Mr Abiodun said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that although Mr Amosun’ s preferred candidate for the 2019 contest is Kunle Akinlade, Mr Abiodun, however, emerged as the party’s candidate after the primary.

The primary was conducted by a panel set up by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The governorship candidate assured that he would build on what the governor had done if elected in 2019.

“We are promising the people of Ogun State good governance; we are going to focus on improving the lives of our civil servants.

“We will come up with programmes that will encourage developments that are good for them.

“Coming from the oil and gas background I understand how to generate power.

“We are going to encourage good power supply and by so doing, we will attract foreign and local industries,’’ he said.

He appealed to party members to forget about their individual differences and join him to work toward the party’s victory in the forthcoming election.

(NAN)