Ogun pays N4.7bn to LG pensioners

Related News

The Permanent Secretary, Ogun State Bureau of Local Government Pensions, Mrs Irene Kokumo, on Friday said the state government paid N4.7 billion to local government pensioners between January and August.

Mrs Kokumo disclosed this while playing host to members of Ogun House of Assembly Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs who were on oversight visit to the bureau in Abeokuta.

The permanent secretary, represented by Aduloju Akinbobola noted that the state government had paid the monthly pensions of the retirees up to the month of October.

She explained that 474 new retirees were enlisted into the payroll of the bureau, saying that they all enjoyed the benefits of their monthly pensions.

The permanent secretary added that gratuities for teaching and non-teaching retirees of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) had been paid up till August 2011, while that of the local government retirees had been paid up to November 2011.

She said the bureau successfully completed 2017 biometric screening exercise which revealed that a total of 200 pensioners had become deceased.

“We have erroneously recovered funds paid into some deceased retirees accounts,” she said.

Responding, Tunde Sanusi, House Committee Chairman commended the bureau for the prompt payment of the pensioners’ entitlements.

Mr Sanusi added that the assembly would not hesitate to support the bureau when necessary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other members of the committee included Akinpelu Aina, Harrison Adeyemi, Razak Oduntan and Olayiwola Ojodu.

(NAN)