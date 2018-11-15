62 bag first class at Osun University

Related News

The Osun State University says no fewer than 62 of its students will bag first class degrees during the institution’s 7th Convocation Ceremonies holding between Thursday and November 22.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Lamode Popoola, disclosed this while briefing journalists on Thursday in Osogbo, the state capital.

“The university will graduate a total number of 1,647 students among which are 62 students with first class in various degrees.

“Also, 693 students will be awarded second-class upper and 756 students would bag second class lower honours.

“A total of 131 students finished with third class while only five students would be awarded pass degrees,’’ he said.

Mr Popoola further said that three prominent citizens would be awarded honorary degrees.

According to him, those to benefit include a former governor of the state, Bisi Akande, the outgoing governor, Rauf Aregbesola and the Managing Director of Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc, Francis Fatona.

He also said the convocation lecture entitled, “Six Decades of Chequered Nationhood: Nigeria Still holds the Key to Africa’s Development, ’’ would be delivered by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He said the university would continue to be a centre of excellence by providing high-quality teaching and learning to groom quality human resources for the country.

The vice-chancellor also said the Senate had approved the creation of an Institute for Global Affairs and Sustainable Development for postgraduate programmes.

(NAN)