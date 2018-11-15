2019: Ondo Senatorial candidate steps down for Mimiko

Related News

The former Ondo State Commissioner for Works, Gboye Adegbenro, has dropped his senatorial ambition to allow his former boss, Olusegun Mimiko to replace him.

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) on Thursday in Abuja, announced that it has officially withdrawn from the presidential race and its candidate, Mimiko would now be fielded for Senate.

Mr Adegbenro, who is the Ondo Central senatorial candidate of the ZLP, said in Akure on Thursday that he has withdrawn for Mr Mimiko.

“It became imperative that I bring to a close, my aspiration to represent Ondo Central Senatorial District at the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at this critical juncture,” he said.

According to him, having consulted far and wide with his family, business associates, followers and constituents, he is bowing out before the full race commences in the interest of the party and state.

“More than the above, I am convinced that the candidacy of our leader, Mimiko, will better serve the interest of the district now and the overall goal of the south west.

“I am eternally grateful to my constituents, followers and party leaders who have been with us all through the processes that culminated into taking this decision and renew my commitment and unalloyed dedication to the Zenith Labour Party.

“l remain a firm believer and supporter of my brother and leader, Mimiko, who invited me into partisan politics and who has always provided selfless leadership,” he said.

(NAN)