Pandemonium in Osogbo as police, drivers clash over attack on DPO

There was uproar in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Wednesday after police officers sacked the popular Ojurin Lagos-Ibadan Motor Park in response to an attack on a Divisional Police Officer. The officer was attached to Dugbe divisional police headquarters in Osogbo and was allegedly attacked by members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers.

The drivers engaged themselves in fisticuffs over the leadership of the union, a situation which deteriorated on Wednesday.

They were said to have attacked themselves with dangerous weapons, leaving many of them injured.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the drivers inflicted cuts and others severe injuries on themselves.

While the fight was raging, a member of the union who received a cut on the head, was rushed into the police station with blood dripping down his body.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that after receiving the report of the injured at the station, police officers, led by the Divisional Police Officer, named as Olugbemileke, arrived the scene of the fight, but were confronted by rampaging drivers who turned their violence against the police.

The DPO was injured in the fracas, a development that greatly angered the police officers.

Men of the mobile police formation were immediately mobilised and they invaded the motor parks, arresting a host of other drivers involved in the melee.

While the fray lasted, traders abandoned their wares. Alongside travellers, they scampered for safety deserting the motor park almost immediately.

Some of those arrested claimed that they were mechanics at the motor park and not drivers, arguing that the gladiators had escaped from the scene.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Fimihan Adeoye, while confirming the incident assured that the matter would be properly investigated.