Closure Of Stations: Why I won’t appear before Fayemi’s committee – Fayose’s aide

Related News

A former aide to Ayodele Fayose (ex-Ekiti State Governor) on public communication, Lere Olayinka, has said he would not appear before a committee set up by the new Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, to appraise sanctions placed on the Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State by the National Broadcasting Commission.

The sanctions were placed on the service on July 14.

The commission had ordered the closure of Ekiti Radio 91.5FM and Ekiti Television (EKTV) after it allegedly released the Ekiti July 14 governorship election results while the collation was ongoing.

The broadcast service was said to have violated a cardinal election guideline which empowers only the Independent National Electoral Commission as the sole agency to declare election results.

The stations had remained shut despite the coming in of a new administration of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the Fayemi government last week established a committee to probe the circumstances leading to the closure of the stations.

The government mandated the committee to find out how Mr Olayinka, who served as the special assistant to Mr Fayose, and was the acting Director General of the broadcast service during the last administration, managed the broadcast stations leading up to the closure.

But in a statement on Wednesday, Mr Olayinka said he would not be appearing before the committee.

“While it is an established fact that as I write today, November 14, 2018, I am yet to receive any official invitation from the so-called committee to that effect; I wish to state expressly that I am not under any obligation to appear before the committee or any other one for that matter,” he said.

“From its actions so far, especially the press statement in which it referred to the date of yesterday as November 23, 2018, it is clear that the said committee was not properly briefed on its scope, powers and functions, hence its ill decision to embark on a naked dance at Oja Oba Market, advertising its ignorance to the entire world by acting like a judicial panel or a court of law.

“I, therefore wish to inform those who set the committee up for a pre-determined purpose that I, Lere Olayinka will not appear before any committee of a government that was faultily established with the stolen mandate of Ekiti people.”

Stating the reasons why he would not be appearing, Mr Olayinka said since one of the major reasons for setting up the committee is to find out what led to the closure of Ekiti FM 91.5 and EKTV on July 14, 2018, he would advise the committee to seek audience with Governor Fayemi, who he said, ”engineered the closure through his Abuja collaborators”.

“It is an undisputable/notorious fact that the closure of Ekiti Radio and Television was part of the grand plot to take the State by force and also illegally. Since that sinister motive has been achieved and Fayemi is now the imposing governor, he should rather see to the reopening of the broadcast stations instead of seeking to rub the mud of his act of wickedness against Ekiti and the innocent staff of the BSES who only did their jobs as directed by their employer on others,” he said.

“It is on record that the N2 million recommencement fee imposed by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) was paid. Yet, the suspension was not lifted.

“It is also on record that while receiving his Certificate of Return from INEC, Fayemi boasted openly that the Radio and Television stations won’t be reopened until October 16, 2018.

“Therefore, Fayemi, the mastermind of the closure of EKTV and Ekiti Radio should reopen the stations.”

Mr Olayinka also argued that since the committee is “fact-finding” one, its priority should be the reopening of the stations.

“My question is: can a fact-finding committee function effectively without having access to the corporations’ requisite documents and equipment?” he posited.

He noted that the civil servants, who are directors in the BSES are custodians of the corporation’s relevant information who should be summoned by the committee, ”rather than an individual, personnel or group of persons who are no longer in the employment of the government”.

“The committee is therefore advised to seek relevant information on BSES from the directors of administration and supplies, finance, engineering and others,” Mr Olayinka said.

“Also, as said earlier, the committee should appeal to Governor Fayemi to get the stations reopened so that proper assessment of the stations’ functional and non-functional equipments can be carried out.

“And on a lighter mood, since we are now in the era of Executive Orders in Ekiti, maybe the governor can as well sign “Executive Order 419” to reopen the radio and television stations that he closed to prevent the Ayo Fayose-led government from communicating with the good people of Ekiti who rely on the broadcast stations for information after the July 14, 2018 governorship election was rigged as planned.

“Let me conclude for now by urging members of the so-called committee as well as those helping them to appraise their ignorance and ill decisions to advise Governor Fayemi to first wash his hands clean so that when next he is coming to equity, he will come with clean hands.”

Mr Olayinka was officially summoned to appear before the committee on Tuesday but failed to appear.

A fresh summons has been prepared by the committee, urging him to appear before the committee next week.

A statement by the committee’s Secretary, T.I. Ganiyu, said the committee noted Mr Olayinka’s refusal to appear before it on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 ”despite the wide publicity given to the invitations”.

“Mr Lere Olayinka, did not appear before the panel despite the fact that it was widely publicised on all the media platforms in the state,” Mr Ganiyu said.

“The panel has decided to give the media aide to the former governor another opportunity, in this regards, so the panel has decided to re-invite him again to appear before it on Monday, November 19, 2018.

“The re-invitation just like the previous one will be given wide publicity too.”

Meanwhile, the chief press secretary to the governor, Olayinka Oyebode, told PREMIUM TIMES that it was possible that the former media aide to Mr Fayose did not receive the first invitation, ”but a new invitation had been dispatched to his last known address, while the invitation had been well publicised in the news media”.

Reacting to Mr Olayinka’s statement declaring he would not appear before the committee, Mr Oyebode noted that the fact-finding committee would take the necessary steps to ensure he attended the session and defend himself against several allegations levelled against him.

“A number of critical stakeholders have been attending the sittings of the committee and making several revelations,” he said.

“I am sure the committee will do the needful to reach him, as he has been rescheduled to appear next week,” the official said.