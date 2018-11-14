Lagos, other cities face threat of climate change; higher crime rates – Report

Related News

Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, Lagos, faces huge threats from climate change and attendant higher crime rates over the next 30 years, researchers at UK-based Verisk Maplecroft said Wednesday in a report.

The report said Africa’s rapidly expanding cities face huge threats which could bring knock-on effects such as higher crime rates and civil unrest.

The report, according to Reuters, found that 84 of the world’s 100 fastest-growing cities are at “extreme risk” from the impacts of a warming planet. Seventy-nine of these cities are in Africa, it added.

The group contains 15 of the continent’s capital cities and many of its commercial hubs, including Nigeria’s most populous city, Lagos; Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo; Tanzanian business hub Dar es Salaam; and Angola’s capital city, Luanda.

Many of these cities at extreme risk are grappling with high poverty levels, expanding slums, weak governance and limited ability to adapt to climate shifts, the report said.

The risk analysts combined their own annual index of vulnerability to climate change with United Nations’ projections on urban population growth to 2035.

According to the report, fast-rising populations act as “a risk multiplier in lower-income cities with poor public infrastructure and inadequate disaster response mechanisms”, with more people putting a strain on limited resources.

An environmental analyst with Verisk Maplecroft, Niall Smith, warned wilder weather and rising sea levels could “underpin a whole host of secondary impacts and social issues” such as poverty, violence and resource insecurity.

“That is something we would foresee as getting much worse in these high and extreme risk locations,” he added.

On his part, Mami Mizutori, head of the U.N. Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, said rapid, unplanned urbanisation “where slums are being created overnight” is increasing disaster risk in many developing world cities.

Ms Mizutori added that municipal authorities should delineate “red zones” and prevent the construction of new, informal settlements in dangerous areas. She said more effort is needed to help rural communities cope with the harsher climatic conditions that are pushing people into cities to seek work.

“Unless we tackle the development issue as a whole, the urbanisation that is becoming a risk driver is not going to stop,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The report showed that some Asian metropolises also came high on the risk list, highlighting the substantial economic exposure to climate change in major emerging markets.

Using International Monetary Fund projections, it estimated the amount of GDP at risk in the cities over the next five years. On that measure, Jakarta led the 10 cities rated as “extreme risk”, with $233 billion exposed to climate change in 2023, followed by Manila with $166 billion at risk.

The researchers said businesses operating in developing-world megacities should do more to build resilience to climate shocks to protect assets and staff, while satisfying investors they are factoring climate risk into their planning.

Richard Hewston, a principal environment and climate change analyst with Verisk Maplecroft, said governments must also consider how their decisions will play out in the future, even if their top priority is to aid residents hit by disasters or conflicts.

“In an ideal world, you would be putting things in place that provide immediate relief but are sustainable for the next 20 to 30 years, and incorporate an element of climate change adaptation,” he said.

In August, Lagos was ranked as the third worst city to live in among 140 cities worldwide. According to the Economist Intelligence Unit, EIU’s 2018 ranking of the world’s most liveable cities, the city was ranked 138th of the 140 countries ranked on the index.

The report noted that global business centres tend to ”be victims of their own success” because the ‘big city’ buzz they enjoy could overstretch infrastructure and cause higher crime rates.