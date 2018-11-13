Police arrest village head for alleged N15.5mn land scam

Related News

The police have arrested the head of Ferowa village in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, Muyideen Folorunso, over an alleged N15.5 million dubious land deal.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Tuesday said the arrest followed a petition by a property company.

“His arrest followed a petition written by the management of Jaxmat Homes and Properties that the company approached the Baale for the purchase of about 23 acres of land in his domain which was negotiated for the sum of N15.5 million and the company paid the amount to the suspect after showing the land to them,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

Mr Oyeyemi said months after the payment was made, the village head started selling from the same parcel of land to another set of people. He said before the company became aware, the suspect had sold 17 out of the 23 acres.

“On the strength of the petition, the Commissioner of Police Ahmed Iliyasu directed the officer in charge of Public Complaints Bureau to look into the case and bring the suspect to book,” he said.

He said the Mr Folorunso was subsequently arrested, and on interrogation admitted collecting the money from the complainant after showing them the land.

According to the police spokesperson, the village head claimed it was when he needed money for his coronation that he was tempted to sell parts of the land sold earlier to the complainant.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned after conclusion of investigations.