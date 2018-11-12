One dead, six injured on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway accident

FILE PHOTO: FRSC officials at a scene of an accident

One person has been confirmed dead, while six others sustained injuries in an accident involving a Mack truck and a Toyota Hummer bus around Eldorado axis on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Monday.

Mr Akinbiyi stated that the accident, which occurred around 12:40 p.m was caused by speeding on the part of the bus with Reg. NO. KTU 489 XP.

He stated that 16 people, 10 men and six women were involved in the accident, adding that four women and two men were injured, while one female died.

“The bus with registration number KTU 489 XP was on top speed, lost control while trying to overtake and in the process ran into the moving truck,” he said.

The official explained that the corpse of the dead had been deposited at Fakoya Hospital morgue, Sagamu, while the injured were taken to Supreme Global Hospital, opposite Redeemed Christian Church of God. (NAN)

