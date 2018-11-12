Removal of Ondo Speaker, deputy irreversible – Faction leader

Related News

Olamide George, who insists he remains the new Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, says the removal exercise carried out by 18 members of the assembly on Friday is irreversible.

Mr George, in the company of 15 other members, spoke with reporters on Monday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) Press Centre in Iyaganku, Ibadan.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier published how nine members of the assembly led by sacked speaker of the house, Bamidele Oleyelogun, on Monday convened a sitting of the assembly, saying the removal initiated by the George faction of the house on Friday was illegal. It also reported how the faction had fled the state citing security concerns.

However, Mr George insists the removal of Mr Oloyelogun and Ogundeji Iroju, the deputy speaker, was in order.

Mr George also said that the removal was an ”in-house exercise which has a constitutional backing and was not targeted at anyone”.

He denied reports that the removal was sponsored by Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun, Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Mr George insisted that Messrs Oloyelogun and Iroju were not only sacked by 18 out of the 26 members of the assembly ”but also suspended”.

The embattled speaker disputed the claim that two of those that signed the impeachment notice had their signatures forged.

Meanwhile, Mr George has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to wade into the matter by restoring law and order. (NAN)