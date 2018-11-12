Police charge 137 suspects for various offences at Lagos Airport

Related News

The Lagos Airport Police Command on Monday said that no fewer than 137 people were charged to court for committing various offences at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos between January and September 2018.

The spokesman for the command, DSP Joseph Alabi, a deputy superintendent of police, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Some of the suspects were charged with assault, stealing, obtaining by false pretenses as well as unlawful entry and touting, which contravene the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) bye Laws.

Mr Alabi said the command made 230 arrests and secured 38 convictions within the period under review.

The spokesman said 22 persons were still under investigation while 29 others were awaiting trial.

He maintained that the command, under the leadership of Aminchi Baraya, an assistant inspector of police, was committed to making the airport and its environs safe and secure for travelers, airline operators and other airport users.

Mr Alabi said the command had deployed officers to strategic places within the airport to beef up security, especially as the Yuletide approaches.

“We want to assure the public that the MMIA is very safe. We are working with other sister agencies to ensure that people can come around to do their legitimate businesses without any form of harassment by touts.

“We have apprehended and prosecuted some of them who disguise as travel agents in order to swindle unsuspecting members of the public and we will continue to do so,” he said.

Mr Alabi advised members of the public to abide by the rules and regulations of the airport, especially on the issue of restricted areas.

(NAN)