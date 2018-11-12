Man bags two years for stealing 600 tubers of yam

Related News

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ilupeju-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti, on Monday sentenced one Adeleye Ajayi to two years imprisonment for stealing 600 tubers of yam.

Chief Magistrate Joseph Ayodele found Mr Ajayi guilty on the two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing against him.

Delivering judgment, Mr Ayodele stated: “The prosecution has proven its case of conspiracy and stealing against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.

“On count one bordering on conspiracy, the defendant is hereby sentenced to one year in prison with an option of N20,000 fine.

“On count two bordering on stealing, the defendant is hereby sentenced to one year in prison with an option of N20,000.’’

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Adeniyi Famodimu, a police sergeant, had told the court that Ajayi and three other convicts earlier sentenced as well as one person at large between August and September 2017, conspired to steal the tubers of yam valued at N150,000.

The crime was committed at Igbomole Oke Farm Area of Ilupeju-Ekiti.

The prosecutor said the offences committed contravened Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Vol. 1 Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

(NAN)