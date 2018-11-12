We’ll complete all on-going projects, Amosun assures Ogun residents

Related News

Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has boasted that he would complete all the huge on-going projects across the State before the expiration of his eight year tenure.

Mr Amosun gave the assurance while speaking at the 2018 edition of Ayetoro-Yewa day, and also solicited the people’s support towards successful completion of all the laudable programmes and projects of his administration.

He noted that the success of any democratic government requires that all hands must be on deck for the promotion of peace and unity, and the advancement of the society through successful implementations of people-oriented policies and programmes, in all sectors the state’s economy.

The governor, represented by his chief of staff, Tolu Odebiyi, called on the people to freely exercise their franchise, stressing the need to shun politics of bitterness and acts that could truncate the existing peace and tranquillity being enjoyed in the state.

He highlighted that the state was known for the promotion of peace and tranquillity irrespective of political ideologies and inclination, enjoining the people of the State to sustain the feat.

The speaker of the State House of Assembly, Suraju Adekunbi, in his remark, underscored the importance of the annual celebration, saying it was aimed at fostering unity and even development of Ayetoro, Yewaland and the State at large irrespective of political inclinations.

Mr Adekunbi assured that the yearly festival of tradition and culture would continually serve an avenue to chart the developmental plans for Ayetoro land with a view to turning around its fortunes and potentials to attract more investment opportunities to the town.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the chairman, Central Ayetoro Yewa Day Organizing Committee (CAYDOC), Kunle Amosun, stated that the celebration was another landmark in the annals of Ayetoro-Yewa history meant to project the rich cultural heritage and mobilize support for the developmental efforts of government at various levels.

He lauded the governor for raising the profile of Ayetoro through visible developmental projects which had brought tremendous development to the land.

He commended the speaker, Mr Adekunbi, for his commitment and support towards the success of the rebuilding mission of the present administration.

He appealed to the governor to ensure the speedy completion of all on-going projects especially Lafenwa-Olorunda-Ayetoro, Ayetoro-Igan Okoto, Ayetoro-Saala Orile roads and other intra-city roads.