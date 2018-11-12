N20bn Paris Club Fund: Ondo workers threaten strike

Related News

Workers in Ondo State have threatened to embark on strike if the governor fails to deploy the N20 billion Paris Club funds it received recently to settle all outstanding salaries and emoluments of members.

The labour unions gave the governor on or before Tuesday, November 13 accede to its demands.

In a letter addressed to the governor by the leadership of the workers in the state, the workers alleged that the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, had not been sincere in the administration of the refunds.

In the letter which was jointly signed by the State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Tayo Ogunleye; the Chairman of the Trade Union Congress, Soladoye Ekundayo, and the Chairman, Joint Negotiating Council, JNC, Abel Oloniyo, the workers enjoined the governor to expend the cash for the agreed purpose of paying the backlog of workers’ salary.

The workers gave the governor up till 12 noon on Tuesday to clear the arrears.

They also accused Mr Akeredolu of reneging on his earlier agreement with the labour unions to further consult them as regards the Paris Club refund.

They threatened to reactivate the warning strike that was suspended in June 2016 if the government failed to pay the outstanding salaries.

“We believe that negotiation and agreement with labour was the key criteria of how the fund was released despite that the fund has been released to the state without consulting labour,” the letter read in part.

“We humbly refer your Excellency to the agreement between labour and the state government before the suspension of our industrial action of 30th June 2016.

“Furthermore, we want to draw the attention of His Excellency to the recommendations of a committee on payment of six-month arrears of salary to Ondo State workers set up by the state government that was submitted to your Excellency in May 2017.

“We also hold that the said agreement subsists between labour and the government of Ondo State irrespective of who mounts the mantle of leadership particular when the State Head of Service remain the signatory to both the agreement and the committee report.

“In view of the above, we call on the government to please pay in line with our agreement as analysed in our letter under reference on or before 12 noon Tuesday 13th of November, 2018.

“Failure on the part of government to accede to our request, we may not be able to guarantee industrial peace by resuming our suspended strike of 30th June, 2016.”

The commissioner for Information, Yemi Olowolabi, told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday that the funds were only received last week and the government was “open to negotiations”.

He said the workers had always applauded the governor for his good policies that had improved the welfare of workers in the state.

“I can assure you that the governor will not do anything that will create any misunderstanding with labour,” he said.

“We will always meet at the negotiation table and all these issues will be ironed out.”