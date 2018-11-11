2019: Banky W to run for House Of Reps

Related News

Nigerian entertainer, Olubankole Wellington, popularly called Banky W, has declared his intention to run for a seat in the House of Representatives.

The singer cum actor seeks to represent Eti-Osa Local Government Area in Lagos.

Banky W, 37, said he would run under the Modern Democratic Party, a political party founded in 2017 by some youth associations

The party is led by Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi, a 27-year-old youth activist and entrepreneur.

Banky W made the declaration on Saturday, during the debut convention of the party in Lagos, according to a statement the singer made available to PREMIUM TIMES.

“There is a need for renewed hope and results, just like the rest of Nigeria,” he noted at the convention.

“Our generation needs a realistic rallying point. We need to begin in community, earn our way into the system and up the ladder. We need someone to stick their neck out and pave the way.

“The problem is that we’ve always looked only to our leaders for change… instead of looking in the mirror and at the neighbors around us. Isn’t it ironic that we are the ones we’ve been waiting for all along?

“I have shared this vision with quite a few people. Some have been incredibly supportive, but some have advised against it. I am under no illusions that this run will be easy. Considering who we are going up against, this is almost impossible. They said we don’t have the money to run… we say our strength lies in our numbers. They said we don’t have the structure, we say we will attempt to build it. They said “what if you lose”? I say, what if we win? ‘’

The declaration event was attended by professionals, celebrities, fans and citizens.

It featured speeches by Jumoke Adenowo, founder of AD Consulting; Poju Oyemade, Senior Pastor of Covenant Christian Centre and MI Abaga, CEO of Chocolate City.

Others included Maryam Laushi, National Publicity Secretary of Modern Democratic Party (MDP) and Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi, founder and chairman of the party.