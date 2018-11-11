Osun governorship election tribunal relocates to Abuja

Related News

The Osun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, saddled with the responsibility of hearing cases arising from the September 22 and 27 polls, has relocated from Osogbo, the state capital, to Abuja, the federal capital.

The notice of the relocation was contained in a release signed by the Secretary to the tribunal, Adamu Aliyu, which was posted on the information board of the tribunal in Osogbo on Saturday.

“This is to inform the general public that the sitting of the Osun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has been relocated from High Court of Justice Complex, Osogbo to FCT High Court No 24, Apo Abuja,” the release read. The notice was dated November 9.

Mr. Aliyu did not say why the three-man panel decided to move to Abuja.

Recall that PREMIUM TIMES reported how the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, recently reshuffled the panel.

Also, the tribunal, on October 22, delivered its ruling on an exparte applications brought by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to crosscheck all materials used for the governorship poll.

At the panel’s October 22 sitting, the party was granted the permission to inspect, examine, scan and photocopy all rejected ballot papers and other election materials used for the election.

This newspaper reported that the PDP candidate in the election, Ademola Adeleke, filed a petition at the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo to challenge the victory of the governor-elect, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Adeleke, who claimed he polled the highest number of votes in the election, has asked the tribunal to nullify the victory of Mr Oyetola and declare him the winner of the election.

Mr. Oyetola will be sworn-in as the 9th governor of Osun State on November 27.