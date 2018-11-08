Bowen University graduates 888 students, 71 first class honours

Related News

A total of 888 students will graduate on Friday from Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State for the 2017/2018 academic session, 71 of them with first class honours.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Joshua Ogunwole, disclosed this on Thursday at the 13th pre-convocation press conference ahead of the convocation ceremony.

Mr. Ogunwole said 329 of the graduands are in second class upper division, 329 in second class lower division, while 88 are in third class.

The graduands include 42 from the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, 16 Master degree, and seven doctoral students (Ph.D).

“These students have been found worthy in learning and character modeling, and have convincingly demonstrate high level of academic excellence and discipline,” he said.

“We are releasing them to the public in order for them to bring what they have learnt here to bear on the society and make a positive impact.

“This university has produced a total number of 11,042 alumni from the first convocation in 2006 to the 12th convocation in November 2018,” he said.

The vice-chancellor also stated some of the partnerships enjoyed and the achievements recorded by the institution operated by the Nigerian Baptist Convention, a religious body.

Mr. Ogunwole said the university has a policy to train and retrain staff, “as well as engaging and advancing the frontiers of research to meet the world class benchmark, mostly in globally areas of renewed energy, food security, medicine, peace and conflict studies.”

He said the senate of the university has approved the admission of new students for Medical Laboratory Science, Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Mechanical Engineering for the 2017/2018 academic session.

”In order to make the university academically suitable to compete globally at all fronts, Council in 2016 approved its rebranding in all sphere of its operation. This involves re-jiggling the academic content and mode of operation.

”The University has equally made progress in the area of establishment of positive academic linkages and the promotion of viable outreach programmes locally and overseas. We have been able to establish mutual collaboration agreements for active research collaboration between Bowen and University of Mary Hardin – Baylor, Texas U. S. A, Simmons University, Texas USA among others,” Mr Ogunwole said.