Oyo college workers agree to receive 70% salary

Related News

In a bid to avoid the downsizing of workforce of Emmanuel Alayande College of Education (EACOED), Oyo, the workers have agreed to receive 70 per cent of their salaries.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the workers in the Oyo state-owned institution are being owed over 10 month salaries, which led to an industrial action since June 28.

However, the governing council has decided to clear the arrears in installments.

The decision on the slash of salaries was reached at a meeting of the governing council and staff unions of the college attended by the special adviser to the state governor on education, Bisi Akin-Alabi, acting chairman of the governing council; Kayode Omotoso, and the Provost, Rasak Adefabi.

Representatives of the College of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), Senior Staff Union of Colleges of Education in Nigeria (SSUCOEN) and Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) were also at the meeting.

The agreement with the state government was contained in a communique signed by representatives of the state government, governing council, the provost, COEASU Chairman, Segun Oyewunmi; SSUCOEN Chairman, O.S. Adeniji; and NASU Chairman, Mr Fatai Adebayo.

In the communique read by the Registrar and Council Secretary, Teslim Adeniran, the unions agreed to accept 70 per cent salary rather than some workers being disengaged.

“The unions agreed with the council that the 70 per cent salary should be subjected to review by the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Management Committee (RMAMC) as the situation improved. It was agreed the RMAMC must meet quarterly to review the situation,” the communique stated.

Meanwhile, Mr. Akin-Alabi lauded the cooperation of the council members, staff unions and students.