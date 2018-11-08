Osun governor-elect warns of imminent end of federal allocation to states

Related News

Gboyega Oyetola, the Osun State Governor-elect has urged civil servants to work hard and improve the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Mr Oyetola said that the monthly allocations from the federation account to states may cease sooner than expected.

He made the remarks during a special thanksgiving organised in his honour by civil servants on Thursday in Osogbo, the state capital.

He said there was the need for civil servants, who are the engine room of government to drive the state to an economic sustainable status.

Mr Oyetola, who expressed gratitude to the entire workforce in the state for voting for him massively during the governorship election, urged them to put more efforts in generating more IGR to make the state financially sufficient.

He said increase in IGR would enable the government to carry out its statutory function of payment of workers’ salaries and other emoluments.

The governor-elect commended civil servants in the state for their efficiency, sacrifices and support for the outing administration.

Mr Oyetola maintained that his administration would redouble efforts at further smoothening relationships between the government and workers.

He however urged the civil servants to support his administration wholeheartedly, saying their services and support were too important to be ignored.

In her remarks, Titi-Laoye Tomori, the outgoing Deputy Governor, described the governor-elect as “humble, amiable, gentle, brilliant and approachable.”

Earlier in his remarks, the state Head of Service, Oyebade Olowogboyega, said the programme was organised to express workers’ solidarity and support for the incoming government.

Mr Oyetola, an All Progressive Congress (APC) member, won the September 22 governorship election in the state.

He scored 255,505 votes to defeat Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 255,023 votes.

Governor Rauf Aregbesola is expected to hand over to Adegboyega, on November 26.

(NAN)