Three dead in Lagos boat accident; five missing

Lagos Lagoon
FILE PHOTO: Officials of LASEMA, the Lagos State Waterways Authority, Marine Police, Lagos State Ambulance Services and the Nigerian Police from Maroko Division, trying rescue a man from the lagoon

Three persons have been confirmed dead after a boat carrying 20 passengers capsized between Liverpool and Coconut under Bridge in Lagos.

Adesina Tiamiyu, the general manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said the incident happened on Wednesday at 8:20 pm.

Mr Tiamiyu said the rescue team were still searching for five other missing passengers.

The boat, enroute Ojo from Liverpool, capsized few minutes after take-off.

“12 of the passengers were rescued alive by the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) officials and local divers.

“Two males and one female were confirmed dead, while search and rescue operation have been put on hold till the following day for the remaining five missing people.

“The three bodies have been bagged, and the men were handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) to be deposited at the morgue.

“The woman victim, identified as Alhaja, was handed over to her family after proper documentation by the Marine Police Officers,” Mr Tiamiyu said.

(NAN)

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.