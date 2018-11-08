Three dead in Lagos boat accident; five missing

Related News

Three persons have been confirmed dead after a boat carrying 20 passengers capsized between Liverpool and Coconut under Bridge in Lagos.

Adesina Tiamiyu, the general manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said the incident happened on Wednesday at 8:20 pm.

Mr Tiamiyu said the rescue team were still searching for five other missing passengers.

The boat, enroute Ojo from Liverpool, capsized few minutes after take-off.

“12 of the passengers were rescued alive by the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) officials and local divers.

“Two males and one female were confirmed dead, while search and rescue operation have been put on hold till the following day for the remaining five missing people.

“The three bodies have been bagged, and the men were handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) to be deposited at the morgue.

“The woman victim, identified as Alhaja, was handed over to her family after proper documentation by the Marine Police Officers,” Mr Tiamiyu said.

(NAN)