Robber caught at Ondo bank after snatching customer’s N1 million cash

Luck ran out on a robber on Wednesday after he attempted to escape with N1.057 million he snatched from a bank customer in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The suspect, now in the custody of the police, was reportedly arrested by citizens after successfully snatching the bag at a bank premises in Alagbaka and was running away.

Witnesses said the suspect trailed the bank customer, Muyiwa Oludare, a finance officer of a private school in Akure.

As soon as he left the banking hall with the money he withdrew, the suspect accosted him and snatched the bag containing the money.

Mr Oludare immediately cried out for help and some persons at the vicinity made efforts to apprehend the robber.

Police spokesperson in the state, Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES, said the suspect was apprehended after another bike rider chased and blocked him, forcing him to fall off his bike.

It was gathered that the suspect, simply known as Stephen, was beaten mercilessly, and would have been lynched, but for the quick intervention of the police.

The money was immediately recovered and handed over to Mr Oludare.

Wednesday’s incident is one of several cases of bag snatching by robbers posing as commercial motorcycle riders around commercial banks in the city.

Mr Joseph said the suspect had been charged with robbery.