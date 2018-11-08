Strike: We have complied 100% – Unilag ASUU

Related News

The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), University of Lagos Chapter, has ensured total compliance with the strike directive given by the union’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

The chairman of the chapter, Dele Ashiru, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said the chapter held a congress on Tuesday during which members resolved to join in the industrial action.

NAN reports that the ASUU NEC on Sunday declared a nationwide indefinite strike at a meeting at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

The union is protesting poor funding of public universities, and non-implementation of the 2009 agreement it entered into with the federal government.

It is also protesting alleged government plans to introduce tuition fees and an education bank.

According to Mr Ashiru, the strike directive has been carried out fully in the institution.

“We have achieved 100 per cent compliance with the directive handed to us by the union’s executives,” he said.

On the appeal to ASUU by the federal government to shelve the strike and return for negotiation, Mr Ashiru said that the plea was late.

“Government’s appeal is coming late because we gave them more than six months’ notice prior to our action.

“We even addressed the press on this, begging the government to see reasons with us, but it refused.

“Now, we have reached a point of `no return’ until government meets our demands substantially,” the unionist said.

NAN reports that students of the institution are on vacation and were slated to resume studies on November 18 for the first semester of the 2018/2019 session.

(NAN)