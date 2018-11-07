2019: 117 candidates vie for 12 NASS seats in Ondo

Related News

A total of 117 candidates will vie for the 12 National Assembly seats in Ondo State under different political parties.

According to the list of candidates released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, 21 political parties submitted candidates to vie for the different positions in the legislature.

There will be no governorship election in Ondo State in 2019, as the governorship election was held in 2016.

Besides the three senatorial slots, Ondo State is also divided into nine federal constituencies.

The breakdown shows a total of 37 candidates listed for the senatorial election while 80 candidates are for the House of Representatives election.

The All Progressives Congress is fielding Omotayo Alasoadura (Ondo Central), Ajayi Boroffice (Ondo North) and Yele Omogunwa (Ondo South) respectively for the senatorial elections, whereas the Peoples Democratic Party is presenting Nicholas Tofowomo (Ondo South), Ayo Akinyelure (Ondo Central) and Olusegun Alonge (Ondo North).

The Zenith Labour is presenting Gboye Adegbenro (Ondo Central), Afariogun Adedamola (Ondo North) and Olabanji Bankole for the South.

The list of candidates for the APC is being contested by aspirants and other stakeholders, alleging that those who were picked as candidates did not emerge through a legitimate primaries in the state.

Some of the aggrieved aspirants are already in court to ensure they were picked as candidates of the party.

Others parties like the PDP and Zenith Labour Party had concluded their primaries without much rancour.