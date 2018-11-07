EKSUTH: Fayemi sets up fact finding committee

Related News

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has constituted a fact finding committee on the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, (EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti.

He said the effort is to reposition the institution as a leading tertiary health care institution in Ekiti State.

The committee, according a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode, is to look into the activities of the institution from 2013 to date.

Members of the committee as approved by the governor are, Ebun Adejuyigbe – Chairman, Deji Agboo, Simi Odeyinka, Ayo Omotoso, Walter Yemi Olatunde, Ayoola Owolabi, Tunde Alabi and J.A Obaparusi as Secretary.

“The Fact Finding Committee is empowered to carry out the following tasks: Look into the leadership quality of the Hospital in terms of the roles of the Governing Board, the Chief Medical Director and other principal Officers,” the statement read.

“Look into the financial management of the Hospital including statutory Allocations and Internally Generated Revenue over the recommended period and determine whether it was in compliance with appropriate regulation.

“Investigate the application of funds, particularly special grants, loans meant for specific projects in order to determine the status of such projects and their relevance for further funding.

“Examine the processes and structures of the mechanism for the discipline of staff and students/interns in the Hospital in order to ascertain compliance with due process and rule of law.”

The committee is to turn in its report and recommendations within four weeks.