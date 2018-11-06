LAUTECH teachers join ASUU strike

Related News

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology chapter of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has joined the ongoing indefinite strike called by the national body of the association.

Chairman of the chapter, Biodun Olaniran, disclosed this while briefing journalists after its congress on Tuesday.

“The issue is that ASUU LAUTECH is a member of national ASUU and whatever decision the union takes, we are legally bound by it,” he said.

“Our demands too are yet to be met and thankfully, some of the demands by the national body are attached to ours and we hope this would be a window for the owner states to do better.”

However, he said: “Although we have joined the national strike, we are putting into consideration final year students who are yet to be mobilised for NYSC.”

The national strike was declared on Sunday by the national president of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, after its National Executive Council meeting at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) in Ondo State.

He directed all academic staff of universities to withdraw their services immediately.

He said the strike became necessary due to reasons including failure of government to honour the memorandum of action signed with the union in 2017 and renegotiation with ASUU which he said the government intentionally ignored.

He ordered that until the demands are met, no member should to go class.