South-west governors want rail solution for Apapa gridlock

Related News

Governors of the South-West region of the country on Monday called on the federal government to urgently address the problem of the painful gridlock in Apapa, using the means of the rail line.

The governors made the call at the end of a quarterly meeting held at the instance of the Development Agenda of the Western Nigeria Commission (DAWN) in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The governors, in a communiqué, read by the Secretary to the Ekiti State government, Abiodun Oyebamiji, observed the perpetual heavy traffic on the Apapa road, lamenting that it is adversely affecting the economy of the region in particular and the nation at large.

They also noted that the road has become a nightmare for commuters.

They urged the federal government to use the rail facility to solve the problem of the Apapa gridlock at once, especially for the evacuation of goods through alternative routes.

It was their suggestion that the federal government should create an alternative route from Apapa to Ibafo, stating that such would ameliorate the daily heavy traffic snarl on the Apapa road.

They also suggested that the alternatives routes should link the Tin Can Island through Tomoro Island to Ibafo in Ogun state, adding that it would be a permanent solution to the problem.

Mr Oyebamiji also remarked that DAWN commission initiated the process to start leveraging opportunities the Nigerian Constitution offers, in order to put in place regional processes and institutions to mitigate the decline in critical sectors of education, sport, agriculture, and security.

The meeting, which was hosted by the Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, also had the Lagos State deputy governor, Idiat Oluranti Adegbule and her Oyo State counterpart, Moses Adeyemo, in attendance.

Mr Adeyemo in his remarks, recommended that the region should return to its past by reviving agriculture and making use of the land in spite of oil for the development of the region.

“We are gathered here to deliberate on how to move our region forward. We must go back to the era where the South-West was the first in everything,” he said.

In his closing remarks, Mr Aregbesola called for a total review of the nation’s Constitution to enhance regional development and remove inhibitions to economic and investment drives of the region.