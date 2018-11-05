Traffic diversion on Lagos, Ibadan expressway commences Tuesday

Related News

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) says there will be a 2km traffic diversion from Magboro to Ibafo on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway starting from Tuesday.

The TRACE Corps Public Relations Officer, Babatunde Akinbiyi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the diversion was to hasten the reconstruction of the road.

”Due to the on-going Road Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ibadan bound carriageway from Magboro km 14 to Ibafo km 17 will be closed for reconstruction.

”Work and traffic inward Ibadan shall be diverted to the completed section of the carriageway.

“According to Julius Berger Construction Company, preparatory work for the traffic diversion will commence on Tuesday, Nov. 6, while full diversion of traffic and closure of Ibadan bound carriageway is scheduled for Monday, November 19.

”In view of the traffic challenge this exercise may cause, TRACE, FRSC, POLICE and the NSCDC will be strategically positioned at the road reconstruction and rehabilitation sites where there are road diversions.

”This is to regulate, control and ensure free flow of traffic throughout the duration of the activity.

”In addition, an alternative route will be prepared and made ready for public traffic use (Sagamu bound from Magboro and Buildwell Company RHS) when there is a complete obstruction of the diverted section by a broken down vehicle or road crash.

”Nevertheless, we thank the public, particularly the motoring public for their understanding, patience, cooperation and spirit of comradeship in this regard,” he said.

(NAN)