Fee Hike: UNILORIN calls students for negotiation

Following the increment in fees of students of University of Ilorin for 2018/2019 session, the management of the institution has called a meeting with the leadership of the students’ union and faculty presidents.

This was contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the institution’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, on Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how the university increased students fees by over 100 per cent.

According to a screenshot obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, the tuition for the department of Mass Communication for instance was increased from N10,700 to N23,300.

The Students’ Union Government in a statement signed by its president, Animashaun Seyi, asked the students not to pay the increased fee.

However, the management in its statement said its attention had been drawn to the ‘misinformation’ currently trending on the social media over the ‘slight adjustment’ in the university charges.

“We wish to put the record straight and assure our ever responsible students of the management’s good intentions.

“The University of Ilorin, in line with federal government policy, does not charge tuition fees. What we have here is university charges and faculty charges.The items that make up the charges are simply fundamental and basic. For instance, examinations remain sacrosanct, same for provision of state-of-the-art health and library facilities, in addition to stable electricity and uninterrupted water supply.”

Mr. Akogun said the implication is that what was obtainable about 12 years ago can no longer sustain the university in this century.

“It should be pointed out that even with the slight adjustment in charges, Unilorin is still among the lowest (if not the very lowest) charging federal universities in the country. This can be confirmed by comparing statistics of what is payable in other universities.”

The management then called for negotiation between the university management and student leaders for reasonable concession.

“It is a well-known fact that even if only #1 was added, there will be reaction. The question is how justifiable is the reaction in the face of current realities in providing qualitative university education with needed facilities that guarantee such. The University management, ever so responsive, has set in motion a high level negotiation with stakeholders for possible reduction.”

“As part of this strategy, a meeting has been scheduled for Monday, November 5, 2018, between the leadership of the Student Union, Faculty Presidents and officials of the Student Affairs to find a muddle course solution to the matter”, he said.