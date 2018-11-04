Ekiti PDP Reps pledge loyalty to Fayose

Related News

Five House of Representatives members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Ekiti State have expressed their confidence in the leadership of the Gboyega Oguntuase-led state executive of the party, dissociating themselves from the Saturday meeting of some stakeholders held at the instance of the Senate Minority Leader, Biodun Olujimi, which called for dissolution of the state party executive.

The House of Representatives members, Kehinde Agboola (Ekiti North I), Thaddeus Aina (Ekiti North II), Ayo Oladimeji (Ekiti Central I), Segun Adekola (Ekiti South I) and Akin Awodumila (Ekiti South II) also reiterated their loyalty to the immediate past governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose, saying; “there is no leadership vacuum in the PDP in Ekiti State, those desperate for political leadership should wait for their time.”

They called on the Senate leadership to call Mrs Olujimi to order so as to avoid crisis capable of affecting the party’s chances in the 2019 general elections.

The House of Representatives members said, “While we agree that individuals or groups have rights to hold meetings, we are miffed that Senator Olujimi was taking her selfish agenda of collapsing the party structures to the extreme.

“We were not consulted before the meeting was held and most of those who attended the meeting were those who worked against our party in the July 14 governorship election. Some of them were even governorship candidates of other parties, and collectively, they could not get up to 1,000 votes in the election.

“Also, leaders like Chief Bola Olu-Oju who attended the meeting innocently have started dissociating themselves from its outcome and by Saturday, this week, a proper meeting of stakeholders will be held

in the state.

“Most importantly, is Senator Olujimi also claiming leadership of the PDP in the South-west since they she is the ranking elected official in Ekiti State and the South-West?”

We therefore call on our party’s members and teeming supporters to disregard the meeting and its outcome, bearing in mind that it was a gathering of dissidents, most of whom contested the July 14 governorship election under other parties with some of them getting

less than 200 votes.”