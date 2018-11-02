Police nab fleeing cook who allegedly stabbed boss to death

Related News

The Lagos Police Command has arrested the Togolese Cook, who allegedly murdered his boss, Ope Bademosi, two days ago.

The suspect, identified to be Sunday, allegedly stabbed his boss to death while his wife was out of the house and absconded with valuables two days after he was employed.

Confirming the arrest in a press statement, the State Command’s spokesperson, Chike Oti, a chief superintendent of police, said the suspect was arrested in Ondo by a crack team of detectives.

“The Togolese, who allegedly murdered Chief Ope Bademosi on Wednesday, Oct. 31, at his residence, No. 3A Onikoyi Lane, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, barely three days after he was employed as a cook, was arrested today Nov. 2, at about 09.30 hrs, at Yaba Area in Ondo Town, Ondo State.

“The fleeing cook, later identified as Sunday Anani, 22 years of age, was arrested by homicide detectives attached to State Criminal Investigation And Intelligence Department (SCIID) Panti Street, Yaba, Lagos, is right now undergoing interrogation.

“Recall that CP Lagos had earlier promised Lagosians that the suspect will be arrested to face the law and that the suspect can only run but not hide.

He assured that at end of the investigation, the command, in its usual manner, would give the public detailed account of how the suspect committed the crime.

(NAN)