2019: Jimi Agbaje picks Haleemat Busari as running mate

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje, has announced Haleemat Busari as his running mate for the 2019 election.

Mrs Busari, a law graduate from the University of Lagos, is a director on the board of several blue-chip companies, according to a statement on Thursday by the Director of Media and Publicity of the Jimi Agbaje Campaign Organisation, Felix Oboagwina.

The statement said her choice was made after wide consultations within and outside the party.

“Mrs Oluwayemisi Haleemat Busari came highly recommended and widely endorsed. Stakeholders all agree that, without any iota of a doubt, the Jimi-Haleemat combination is a winning ticket on every count,” the statement read
.
It said Mrs Busari was born in 1964 to late Ahmed Giwa, a businessman and Vice President of Jamatul Islamiyya of Nigeria from Epe, and late Mujibat Giwa (nee Shonibare), a princess of the Kosoko royal family from Isale Eko.

She is married to Teslim Busari.

