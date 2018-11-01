‘I remain committed to bring an end to APC’s bad governance in Osun’ – Adeleke

Related News

The’ undeclared People’s governor’ and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has said he remains committed to the mission to bring to an end APC’s bad governance, economic and social enslavement of Osun people.

Speaking after he was granted bail over a ‘hurried case instituted by the police authorities in Abuja’, Mr Adeleke said he is innocent of what he called “trumped-up charges of examination malpractices”, insisting that the case was politically motivated to sabotage his bid to retrieve the stolen mandate freely given him by the good people of Osun State.

He highlighted, in a press release made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday that he and his team campaigned and worked hard to earn the confidence and votes of the people despite all intimidation and attacks.

“I was duly screened and fielded as a candidate and my people voted massively for me. The whole world knows I won that election and I am at the tribunal to reclaim the mandate. All these fake allegations of examination malpractice and any other imaginary charges cannot change the facts and the Truth!” he stated.

He posited that his winning the governorship poll at first ballot less than a year after mass victory at senatorial election confirms his mass appeal and God’s grace.

“Our political victories are not our doing. The hands of God and the overwhelming love from the people account for our beating the incumbent administration even with all intimidating apparatus of state. The outcome of the recent poll should enlighten our opponents that this project is divine and supported by the people of Osun State.

“Dragging us to court on false charges, maligning our character and misrepresenting us before federal authorities and the whole world will not stop the truth from prevailing neither will it stop the regaining of the hijacked mandate. I am innocent of charges proffered against me and I know I will be vindicated.

“Let me reiterate my earlier appeal to our people to please remain calm and law abiding .We are before the tribunal and we trust in God that justice will be served” the statement highlighted.

Mr Adeleke was arraigned on Wednesday at a Federal High Court in Abuja on a four-count charge for alleged examination malpractice.

The PDP governorship candidate was arraigned by the police for presenting himself as a student of Ojo-aron community grammar school in his state in 2017.

He denied involvement in the allegation.

The senator was brought to court along with four other accused, including the school principal, by the Nigerian police.

Mr Adeleke was however granted bail on own-recognizance.