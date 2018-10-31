Ogun 2019: PDP moves to upturn court decision favouring Kashamu

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has started the process to vacate the decision of the Federal High Court that prevented it from submitting the list of its candidates from Ogun State for the 2019 elections.

The party stated this while reacting to the decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise the Buruji Kasamu faction of the party in Ogun State.

The commission had in a letter signed by its acting secretary, Okechukwu Ndeche, dated October 28, said it has resolved to accept the list of candidates presented by the Bayo Dayo-led State Executive Committee for the elections.

The Mr Dayo-led leadership of the party in the state is loyal to Mr Kashamu, the senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District.

The notification letter received by the office of the national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, on October 30, explained that the electoral commission acted in line with the orders of federal courts, which ordered the commission to recognise and receive list of candidates of the Dayo-led state executives.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday evening, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the party had already headed to a higher court to vacate the order.

“We are already in court and I can boldly tell you the court will grant our request because the court did not say that INEC should take nominations from the state chairman.”

He explained that the electoral laws do not permit a state chairman to conduct primaries or print nomination forms.

“Every form emanates from here (national secretariat), every primary emanates from here so the action of INEC Is a nullity before the law,” Mr Ologbondiyan explained.

He further stated that INEC did not accept the nomination forms from the Buruji Kashamu-led faction because they discovered it was not signed by the national chairman or secretary.

“It’s only the national chairman or national secretary that can nominate a candidate to INEC.

“They cannot get Secondus or Tsauri to sign for them and INEC cannot accept the signature of anybody else.

“His own faction is not known to us so he cannot get our approval.” he said.

The national headquarters of the party had in July expelled Messrs Dayo and Kashamu from the PDP for allegedly hobnobbing with the ruling government.

Mr Kashamu is wanted in the U.S. for drug-related offences. He has repeatedly claimed he is innocent and has resisted moves to extradite him.

In May, the appeal court ruled against Mr Kashamu, signifying a possibility he could be arrested, before extradition commences.