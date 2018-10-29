Attacked Ekiti lawmaker dies from gunshot wounds

Related News

A member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Michael Adedeji, who was on Friday attacked by unknown gunmen, is dead.

The member, who represented the South West II constituency in the house, was reportedly shot in the head by gunmen on Friday along Ado-Akure road.

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeniran Alagbada, confirmed the passage of the lawmaker, saying it occurred in the early hours of Monday at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti (FETHI).

Mr Alagbada told journalists that after he was shot, not one of his belongings was taken away by his assailants.

“They trailed him from Akure and when he thought he could take a reverse and escape, they shot him at close range from where the killers were hiding. So the killing was predetermined,” he said.

“Even another member of the House, Cecilia Dada, is also being threatened. We have prepared a letter to security agencies and we are going to hold a plenary to decide when the burial will hold.”

The police in Ekiti had reported on Saturday that the lawmaker was responding to treatment and was recovering fast.

The lawmaker was treated at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti (FETHI) after the attack.

The late Mr Adedeji was a member of the Peoples Democratic party(PDP) caucus of the assembly.

He was one of the lawmakers that had a strained relationship with former Governor Ayodele Fayose shortly before the end of his tenure.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Monday described the death of the lawmaker as “shocking and unfortunate.”

Mr Fayemi’s reaction came as he swore-in the Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji, the Chief of Staff, Biodun Omoleye; and two commissioners – Wale Fapohunda as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice and Dapo Kolawole as Commissioner for Finance.

The governor said the security agencies in the state should fish out the killers and also stop all politically-motivated killings.

He said his government would set up a new security measure to tackle all forms of killings in the State.

“This death came to us as unfortunate and shocking. But we are going to put up new security measures to ensure that Ekiti is safe for all of us,” he said.

“The kind of security we are going to put in place won’t be one that will make government part of security agents as we have in the past. We will allow them to do their jobs while we provide the needed logistics.

“This is a challenge that the security agencies must do more to protect our people. They have to be alive to their responsibilities.”