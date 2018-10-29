Salaries: Ajimobi approves payment of outstanding salaries to Oyo workers

Related News

The Oyo State Government has ordered the payment of outstanding salaries to the state civil servants and teachers.

A statement on Monday by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Toye Arulogun, said the payment approved by the state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, would cover the salaries of September and October 2018 which were the outstanding arrears.

Mr Arulogun said the state government was committed to the well-being and welfare of the people of the state, noting that the payment was an indication of Mr Ajimobi’s steadfast commitment to the welfare of the workforce in the state.

He noted that the governor was also passionate about the welfare of the workers in the state, pledging that the governor would put in place a machinery that would ensure that workers in the state got their salary on or before 25th of every month.

“Before the economic meltdown, the Senator Ajimobi administration used to pay on or before the 25th of every month,” he said.

“During this period, workers in the state also received a 300 per cent increase in salaries between 2011 and 2015 as well as 13th month salaries for three years consecutively.

“There is no doubt that this administration is strongly committed to the welfare of the people and efforts are being put in place to ensure that salaries are no longer owed.”

He charged workers in the state to be diligent and dedicated to work towards ensuring financial sufficiency for the state.

As at 2016, unpaid salaries had reached arrears of seven months. Monday’s approval is in keeping with the promise made by the governor that he would clear all arrears as the economy improves.