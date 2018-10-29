Again, students protest at Oyo govt. secretariat

Related News

Students under the aegis of Federation of Oyo State Students Union (FOSSU) on Monday protested at the state government’s secretariat in Ibadan. Their grouse incuded hike in school fees, unpaid bursary and persistent strike by lecturers in tertiary institutions owned by the state.

It was the second time in two weeks that the students would protest at the location in Agodi area of Ibadan.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview, one of the protesters, Oladimeji Olawoyin, told our correspondent their grievances are many.

“We are not just protesting hike is school fees. Our protest is against over-crowding of students in lecture rooms, illegal levies on students just to raise revenue for the government, under-funding of all state-owned institutions, including semi-privatisation of state-owned institutions, and lack of effective teaching materials in our schools.”

President of the union, Azeez Sharafudeen, said “It is well known about the semi-privatisation of state-owned institutions, lack of effective teaching materials/aids in government schools, lack of conducive schools infrastructures and failure to pay students bursary over the years after students were dubiously asked to pay online for the bursary form by Oyo State government.

“After vigorous consultation and failure of the state government to implement the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with the leadership of FOSSU to solve the crisis, the entire students of Oyo State have met and agreed to speak out to the world on the state of education and the fall of the Awolowo legacy on education in our dear state. The student populace has decided to engage the state government, in which we are powerfully ready for a peaceful demonstration and to shut down the government secretariat (Agodi), including the state governor’s office so that our plight can be heard.”

Last week, students of institutions owned by the state also protested against irregularities and lack of payment of salaries of their teachers.

Toye Arulogun, the state’s Commissioner of Information, did not respond to telephone calls and text message by this newspaper on the development.