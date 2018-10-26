Accolades as UI don, Prof. Akinkugbe, clocks 85

Related News

Eminent personalities have paid glowing tributes to Oladipo Akinkugbe, a professor, for his contribution to national development, especially in the areas of medicine, governance, business education, community development and traditions.

A former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, while speaking as the chairman of the occasion, during the hanging up of the stethoscope and 85th birthday of the don at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, said he is a model to many.

“He is a model to many and a symbol of what the young could achieve with commitment and hard work. He has been a reference point for distinction and excellence.”

An erstwhile vice chancellor of the institution, Ayodele Falase, a professor, described the medical expert as an inspiration. He stressed the need for Nigerians to be innovative.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, represented by a former chief medical director of the University College Hospital (UCH), Abiodun Ilesanmi, both professors, described the celebrant as a first-class teacher, clinician, administrator, father, husband and mentor.

On his part, the president of Nigerian Hypertension Society, Ayodele Omotoso, also a professor, said Mr Akinkugbe’s contribution to medicine and education was tremendous. He noted that the scholar remained one of the guiding lights of the fledgling sector having served as vice chancellor in different universities, and pioneer chairman of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB).

In his lecture titled, African Health: Matters Arising, the guest lecturer, Eldryd Parry, submitted that improvement in Nigeria’s health care system could improve life expectancy, nationwide.