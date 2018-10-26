Related News

The management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) has reviewed downward the increment in students fees it announced in July.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the university announced that students who are indigenes of Oyo and Osun states are to pay N200,000 while non-indigenes will pay N250,000 from the 2018/19 session.

The announcement drew wild protests by groups of the students in Ogbomosho and Osogbo where the university has campuses.

Apparently influenced by these protests, the university through a mail to the students on Friday from the office of the Registrar, Jacob Agboola, said the increment has been reviewed downward.

Indigenes are now to pay N140,000 per session while non-indigenes will pay N170,000.

“This is to inform all students that after an extensive and exhaustive consultations with stakeholders, the Governing Council has magnanimously directed that the tuition fees payable by all students with effect from the 2018/2019 Academic Session be reviewed as follow:

. Indigenes of the Owner-States of Oyo and Osun (100-500-Level ): N140,000.00 per session.

. Non-indigenes (100-500-Level) : N170,000.00 per session.

“Please note that the resumption date for the 2018/2019 Harmattan Semester remains Monday, October 29, 2018”, the mail read.

Meanwhile, some students who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES still condemned the new fees.

“That’s not review, we want out tuition back to what is was before not adjustment. Just yesterday, presidency said its cannot afford N30,000 as minimum wage. Our parents cannot afford such. That’s why some of us are not in private school”, Praise Adeleke, a student, said.

The fees before the increment were N63,500 for returning students who are indigenes of Oyo and Osun states and N72,500 for non-indigenes.

The present 100-level students paid N120,000 for indigenes and N150,000 for non-indigenes as part of the resolution of the institution after the university strike that lasted for months.

The university is owned by Oyo and Osun states.