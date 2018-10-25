Ekiti assembly confirms two Fayemi commissioners

Related News

The Ekiti State House of Assembly on Thursday approved the first two commissioners, Wale Fapohunda and Dapo Kolawole, for the new administration of Kayode Fayemi.

The two commissioners designate are expected to fill the positions of Attorney General and Finance and Economic Development respectively, the positions they held in Mr Fayemi’s cabinet during his first tenure.

They were confirmed after undergoing screening separately by the house.

At the confirmation at plenary, the house also approved 10 Special Advisers for the new governor.

The Speaker, Adeniran Alagbada, who read a letter from the governor to his colleagues at plenary, had urged them to adequately look into the request for the smooth running of the government.

Mr Alagbada commended the governor “for choosing people of integrity as commissioners and praised his colleagues for their prompt action.”

The lawmakers were unanimous in their conclusion that both men were fit for the positions, having served the state in the past and performed creditably well.

The Deputy Speaker, Segun Adewumi, however, charged them to “think outside the box by attracting businesses into the state to improve the economy instead of overtaxing the people.”