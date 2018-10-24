Ooni denies allegation he promised marriage to different lady

Related News

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has denied having an extramarital affair with one Elizabeth Odunlami as being rumoured on social media.

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported the royal father’s latest bride, Shilekunola Naomi, an Akure-based evangelist which was announced on Friday. The monarch was separated from his ex- wife, Olori Wuraola, 14 months ago.

In the aftermath of the latest royal wedding, Ms Odunlami, who took to Facebook on Monday, said the king promised her marriage and allegedly used her name for business transactions “that ran into millions of dollars”.

According to her, she would not have shared on Facebook “but the humiliation was too much to bear.”

“Kabiyesi Enitan Ogunwusi, I’m thanking you for the disappointment after using my biological name to execute your contract from Mr John in California.

“As a matter of fact, you promised to make me your next queen before Naomi. Whenever I asked you if you have someone, you are always in denial,” she said.

However, in a statement signed by the palace’s director, media & public affairs, Moses Olafare, sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, the monarch denied the allegations.

“While we sympathise with Miss Elizabeth Odunlami (if the identity is real) who obviously has become a victim of a fraudlent act perpetrated by a scammer disguising to be Ooni Ogunwusi, we find it pertinent to debunk this sacrilegious and unfounded allegation which is not unlikely to be another calculated ploy adopted by some unprovoked detractors using psseudo-identities,” the release said.

It warned the public to ignore anyone presenting himself as the royal father in order to perpetrate evil.

“Good members of the public especially ladies are hereby cautioned against communicating with anyone presenting himself to be the Ooni Ogunwusi and swiftly report such a matter or person to the relevant security agencies.”

Meanwhile, Ms Odunlami has since deleted the post from her Facebook timeline as at Wednesday evening.